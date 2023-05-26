Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the April 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HXGBY. HSBC downgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.10. 74,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,462. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0895 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Hexagon AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 8.56%.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

