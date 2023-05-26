Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.44. 1,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 554.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 474,210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000.

The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.

