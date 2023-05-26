Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.44. 1,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.
