Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Lowered to GBX 1,080

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,102 ($13.71) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HSX. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.62) to GBX 1,285 ($15.98) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.93) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Hiscox to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.55) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,352 ($16.82) target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.17) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,194.57 ($14.86).
Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 1,163 ($14.47) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,131.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,097.74. The company has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,630.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 789.20 ($9.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,201 ($14.94).
In other Hiscox news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain bought 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($13.91) per share, for a total transaction of £150,046.78 ($186,625.35). In other news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,118 ($13.91) per share, with a total value of £150,046.78 ($186,625.35). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,074 ($13.36) per share, with a total value of £15,433.38 ($19,195.75). Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
