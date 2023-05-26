Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,494,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144,591 shares during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies makes up about 0.6% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned 8.91% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $90,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $88,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

HOLI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 57,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,262. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

(Get Rating)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.