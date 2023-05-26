Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $71.13 million and $8.98 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00005320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.39182418 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $8,558,005.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

