Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

HMN stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $42.24.

In related news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 28.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

