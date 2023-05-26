Horizen Price Tops $8.39 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $8.39 or 0.00031312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $115.11 million and $2.08 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00122256 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00046580 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,727,050 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

