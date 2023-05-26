HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of HBBHF opened at $134.00 on Monday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.00.
About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
