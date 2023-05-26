HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.17

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $124.17 and last traded at $123.71, with a volume of 52037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.00.

HOYA Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

