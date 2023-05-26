Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Rating) rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 38,671 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 14,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUMAW. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Humacyte by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

