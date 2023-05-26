Huobi BTC Price Up 4.2% This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for about $27,926.29 or 1.05775700 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $250.48 million and $6,361.23 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars.

