Hurricane Energy plc (HUR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.19 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 66.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Hurricane Energy Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of HUR opened at GBX 7.81 ($0.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hurricane Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.39 ($0.12). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.60. The firm has a market cap of £155.42 million, a P/E ratio of 391.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85.
Hurricane Energy Company Profile
