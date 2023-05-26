Hurricane Energy plc (HUR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.19 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 66.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hurricane Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HUR opened at GBX 7.81 ($0.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hurricane Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.39 ($0.12). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.60. The firm has a market cap of £155.42 million, a P/E ratio of 391.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

