IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.16

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.16 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 66.90 ($0.83). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 66.40 ($0.83), with a volume of 87,289 shares changing hands.

IDOX Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 64.18. The stock has a market cap of £300.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6,660.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About IDOX

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management. It offers on-premise and cloud software solutions for the management of planning, building control, land charges and gazetteer managements, estates, street numbering, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

