IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.00

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.18 ($0.19), with a volume of 188896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.54 ($0.19).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of IGas Energy from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 70 ($0.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.17. The company has a market cap of £19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.67 and a beta of -0.21.

In related news, insider Frances Ward purchased 2,730 shares of IGas Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £436.80 ($543.28). Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

