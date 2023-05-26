Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ILKAY remained flat at $36.69 during trading hours on Thursday. 74 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Iluka Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.6373 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Iluka Resources’s payout ratio is -2,507.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Iluka Resources

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Iluka Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

