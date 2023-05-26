IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

IMCD Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IMCDY stock opened at $75.78 on Monday. IMCD has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

