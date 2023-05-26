IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
IMCD Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of IMCDY stock opened at $75.78 on Monday. IMCD has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03.
IMCD Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMCD (IMCDY)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.