Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.54

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 75669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Impala Platinum Stock Down 4.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.

Impala Platinum Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.51%.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

