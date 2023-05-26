Indivior (LON:INDV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,455.76

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,455.76 ($18.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,525 ($18.97). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,470 ($18.28), with a volume of 213,156 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.23) price target on shares of Indivior in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,459.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,654.65. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,134.48, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Indivior Company Profile

In other Indivior news, insider Mark Stejbach acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,502 ($18.68) per share, for a total transaction of £21,028 ($26,154.23). Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.