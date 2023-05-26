Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Up 3.8%

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 202.50 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 202.50 ($2.52). 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.43).

Indus Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £376.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,446.43 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 202.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 237.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

