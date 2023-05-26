Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Director Gilad Shany Buys 28,328 Shares

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) Director Gilad Shany purchased 28,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,710.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,032.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gilad Shany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Gilad Shany purchased 32,660 shares of Innovid stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,946.20.

Innovid Price Performance

Innovid stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,070. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. Innovid Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. Innovid had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. Research analysts forecast that Innovid Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Innovid from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Innovid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at $4,253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

