Insider Buying: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Acquires 546 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,977.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH remained flat at $33.15 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,889. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.62.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

