Insider Buying: Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) insider Bruce Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.42) per share, with a total value of £83,800 ($104,228.86).

Avon Protection Stock Performance

Shares of Avon Protection stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 835 ($10.39). 34,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,576. Avon Protection plc has a 12 month low of GBX 732 ($9.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,250 ($15.55). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 932.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,004.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of £252.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Avon Protection Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24,666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Avon Protection

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVON shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.41) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.