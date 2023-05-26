Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Vineet Bhalla purchased 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £7,050 ($8,768.66).

C&C Group Stock Up 0.1 %

LON:CCR traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting £142 ($176.62). 2,259,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,102. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 432.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 255.75. C&C Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 125.54 ($1.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 211 ($2.62). The company has a market capitalization of £55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 947.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.20.

C&C Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About C&C Group

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.49) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

