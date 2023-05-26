Insider Buying: Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Director Buys 2,300 Shares of Stock

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) Director Allison M. Destefano bought 2,300 shares of Envela stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $15,962.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,182. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ELA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Envela Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.42.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Envela had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $47.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Envela by 44.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Envela during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Envela by 1,077.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Envela by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Envela by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110,400 shares in the last quarter.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

