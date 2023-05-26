Insider Buying: Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Director Buys 2,300 Shares of Stock

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) Director Allison M. Destefano bought 2,300 shares of Envela stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $15,962.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,182. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Envela Stock Performance
ELA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Envela Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $8.42.
Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Envela had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business had revenue of $47.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Envela Company Profile
Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.
