Insider Buying: HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) insider Edmond Warner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,159 ($26.85) per share, for a total transaction of £107,950 ($134,266.17).
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Trading Down 0.1 %
LON:HVPE opened at GBX 2,163.27 ($26.91) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,071.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,176.09. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a 52 week low of GBX 1,900 ($23.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,489.02 ($30.96). The company has a quick ratio of 143.41, a current ratio of 143.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.96 and a beta of 0.63.
About HarbourVest Global Private Equity
