Insider Buying: HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) insider Edmond Warner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,159 ($26.85) per share, for a total transaction of £107,950 ($134,266.17).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:HVPE opened at GBX 2,163.27 ($26.91) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,071.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,176.09. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a 52 week low of GBX 1,900 ($23.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,489.02 ($30.96). The company has a quick ratio of 143.41, a current ratio of 143.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.96 and a beta of 0.63.

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

