Insider Buying: Hardide plc (LON:HDD) Insider Buys 24,549 Shares of Stock

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) insider Andrew Magson bought 24,549 shares of Hardide stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £2,945.88 ($3,664.03).

Hardide Stock Performance

Shares of HDD stock traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 12.22 ($0.15). The stock had a trading volume of 28,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,908. Hardide plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28.40 ($0.35). The firm has a market cap of £7.20 million, a PE ratio of -306.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.84.

Hardide Company Profile

Hardide plc manufactures and sells advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

