Insider Buying: Hardide plc (LON:HDD) Insider Buys 24,549 Shares of Stock

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) insider Andrew Magson bought 24,549 shares of Hardide stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £2,945.88 ($3,664.03).
Hardide Stock Performance
Shares of HDD stock traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 12.22 ($0.15). The stock had a trading volume of 28,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,908. Hardide plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28.40 ($0.35). The firm has a market cap of £7.20 million, a PE ratio of -306.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.84.
Hardide Company Profile
