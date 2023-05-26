Insider Buying: Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) Insider Acquires £10,006.52 in Stock

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) insider Alison Baker purchased 10,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,006.52 ($12,445.92).

Shares of LON HTWS opened at GBX 94.45 ($1.17) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,646.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £991.73 million, a P/E ratio of -787.08 and a beta of 0.12. Helios Towers plc has a 1 year low of GBX 87.45 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.20 ($1.84).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTWS shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.87) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.11) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.48) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

