Insider Buying: IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Senior Officer Buys C$36,000.00 in Stock

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) Senior Officer Marthinus Wilhelmus Theunissen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$3.60 on Friday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12-month low of C$1.27 and a 12-month high of C$4.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61.

IMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cormark lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

