Insider Buying: U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Major Shareholder Purchases $287,460.00 in Stock

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. purchased 18,000 shares of U.S. GoldMining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,848,552 shares in the company, valued at $157,281,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Goldmining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Goldmining Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of U.S. GoldMining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $69,350.00.
- On Friday, May 5th, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,300 shares of U.S. GoldMining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,783 shares of U.S. GoldMining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $45,916.80.
- On Monday, May 1st, Goldmining Inc. bought 4,822 shares of U.S. GoldMining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $46,339.42.
- On Thursday, April 27th, Goldmining Inc. bought 11,503 shares of U.S. GoldMining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $103,642.03.
- On Tuesday, April 25th, Goldmining Inc. bought 25,001 shares of U.S. GoldMining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $226,009.04.
U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance
Shares of USGO stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. U.S. GoldMining Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.24.
U.S. GoldMining Company Profile
U.S. GoldMining is a wholly owned subsidiary of GoldMining Inc, which focus on the Whistler Project, a gold-copper exploration project. U.S. GoldMining, formerly known as GoldMining, is based in VANCOUVER, BC.
