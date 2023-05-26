Insider Selling: Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.53. The company had a trading volume of 256,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $101.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average is $91.29.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,014,000 after buying an additional 623,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,570,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

