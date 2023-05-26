Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) insider Ryan Berry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $428,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,334,757.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Ares Management stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.28.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ares Management by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after buying an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Ares Management by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

