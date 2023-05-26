Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $133.77. The stock had a trading volume of 398,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after buying an additional 100,711 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

