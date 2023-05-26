Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $48,883.80 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $51,368.16.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,442 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $633,448.80.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $45,995.68.

DXCM opened at $114.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 163.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $126.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.51.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $960,174,000 after purchasing an additional 170,796 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in DexCom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,621,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $372,236,000 after buying an additional 119,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

