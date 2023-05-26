Insider Selling: Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Sells 12,442 Shares of Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 12,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $11,819.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,464,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,940,971. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inspirato alerts:

On Friday, May 26th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 224 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $212.80.

On Monday, May 22nd, Institutional Venture Partners sold 58,089 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $55,184.55.

On Friday, May 19th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 70,416 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $67,599.36.

Inspirato Price Performance

Shares of Inspirato stock remained flat at $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 44,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,455. Inspirato Incorporated has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $6.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inspirato from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspirato by 14.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspirato by 187.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspirato by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspirato by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inspirato by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares during the period.

Inspirato Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.