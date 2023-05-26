Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $28,753.10 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $28,753.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,025,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,194,319.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LEGH stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.79. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 44.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

