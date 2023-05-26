Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells 10,498 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 10,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $296,358.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,479.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
OneWater Marine Stock Performance
Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 70,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,454. The stock has a market cap of $438.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $43.96.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.95 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 23.46%. As a group, analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONEW shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
