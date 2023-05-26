Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Insider Sells $519,660.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $519,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,601.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,550 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $126,263.00.

On Monday, February 27th, David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $491,851.08.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $85.66 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,876,000 after acquiring an additional 514,149 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,559,000 after buying an additional 564,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,388,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,482,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

