Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells 318,325 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $30,277,500.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $81.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

