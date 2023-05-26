Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells $168,213.63 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $168,213.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Barclays lowered their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 349,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 47,137 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tenable by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Tenable by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $4,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

