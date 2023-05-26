Inspired’s (INSE) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Inspired Price Performance

LON:INSE opened at GBX 12.10 ($0.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £118.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.34. Inspired has a 1-year low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 14.60 ($0.18).

Get Inspired alerts:

Inspired Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Inspired’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Inspired Company Profile

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.