Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE:IBP traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,281. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.73. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $125.87.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $686.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $5,795,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,591,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,435,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,023 shares of company stock worth $13,943,688 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

