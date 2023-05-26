Integra LifeSciences’ (IART) Downgrade Rating Reaffirmed at 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reaffirmed their downgrade rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IART. Citigroup cut Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.14.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 275,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,940. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $62.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

