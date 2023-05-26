Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 155,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 50,327 shares.The stock last traded at $21.32 and had previously closed at $22.01.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

