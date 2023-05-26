Intrust Bank NA Acquires 127 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock worth $2,137,850. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $213.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.26 and a 200-day moving average of $234.78. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

