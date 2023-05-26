Intrust Bank NA Buys 1,317 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

PFBC opened at $47.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $680.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

