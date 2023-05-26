Intrust Bank NA Has $461,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,086 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $532.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $462.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.12. The company has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a PE ratio of 271.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $539.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.70.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Recommended Stories

