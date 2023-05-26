Intrust Bank NA Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 14,846 shares worth $548,232. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

