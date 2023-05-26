Intrust Bank NA Raises Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 645.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $53.18 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

