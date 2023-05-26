Intrust Bank NA Sells 133 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $173.28 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. HSBC cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.70) to GBX 4,500 ($55.97) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.97) to GBX 4,200 ($52.24) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.78) to GBX 3,700 ($46.02) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

