Intrust Bank NA Sells 635 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

LHX opened at $176.99 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.51 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

